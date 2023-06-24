NewsVideos
Russia Wagner Rebellion: Vladimir Putin will address the country, orders the arrest of Wagner Chief

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Russia Wagner Rebellion: After the rebellion of Wagner Group, the situation in Russia has become uncontrollable. The private army has surrounded Russia's military, police and other headquarters, after which President Putin will address the country. At the same time, the Presidential Police has also ordered the arrest of Wagner Chief.

