Russian Journalist’s Nobel Prize Raises $103.5M For Ukrainian Children At Auction
The Nobel Peace Prize medal of Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has sold for $103.5 million at auction. The fee obliterates the previous record fee paid for a Nobel prize at auction. In 2014 James Watson sold his Nobel Prize for $4.76 million. Muratov put the medal up for auction in order to raise money to help the children of Ukraine.
