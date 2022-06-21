Russian Journalist’s Nobel Prize Raises $103.5M For Ukrainian Children At Auction

The Nobel Peace Prize medal of Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has sold for $103.5 million at auction. The fee obliterates the previous record fee paid for a Nobel prize at auction. In 2014 James Watson sold his Nobel Prize for $4.76 million. Muratov put the medal up for auction in order to raise money to help the children of Ukraine.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

