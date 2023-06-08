NewsVideos
S Jaishankar befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi!

Jun 08, 2023
S Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi: During the US tour, Rahul Gandhi made indecent remarks about India's democracy, after which Foreign Minister S Jaishankar put a class on Rahul Gandhi.

