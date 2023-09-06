trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658651
S Jaishankar clarifies on word Bharat mentioned in acards

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
G20 Summit In Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has given clarification on India being written instead of India on the invitation cards of the G-20 Summit. Along with this, he took a dig at the opposition and said, 'Those who oppose should read the Constitution'.
