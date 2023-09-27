trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667651
S Jaishankar comments on Nijjar Murder from UNGA

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
S Jaishankar On Nijjar Hatyakand: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) said that he is not a part of the intelligence group when asked for comment on the reported sharing of intelligence between Five Eyes countries on Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. He was asked about the reports citing the role of the Five Eyes group regarding the intelligence behind the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and reports of the FBI warning US Sikh leaders about “credible threats” to them.
