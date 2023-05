videoDetails

S. Jaishankar makes big statement in front of Pakistan's Foreign Minister

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

SCO Conference 2023: SCO meeting has started in Goa. Foreign ministers of 8 countries including China-Pakistan are participating in this meeting. In the meeting, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised the issue of terror. Jaishankar further said that terror should be stopped at all costs.