S Jaishankar makes huge claim over Mumbai Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has made a huge claim over Mumbai 26/11 attack. Foreign Minister has launched scathing attack on Manmohan Singh government and said, 'Congress did not take action on Mumbai attack'.

