trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681938
NewsVideos
videoDetails

S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Qatar 8 Navy Officers Death Penalty Updates: After the announcement of death sentence to 8 Indians, the Government of India is continuously keeping an eye on this matter. Today Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has met the families of the victims.
Follow Us

All Videos

Prime Minister on two-day visit to Gujarat
Play Icon3:22
Prime Minister on two-day visit to Gujarat
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
Play Icon2:54
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting
Play Icon5:6
In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting
Play Icon2:3
"Kerala government is responsible for multiple explosions," Claims Union Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharX
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Play Icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas

Trending Videos

Prime Minister on two-day visit to Gujarat
play icon3:22
Prime Minister on two-day visit to Gujarat
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
play icon2:54
World Cup 2023: India Defeats England By 100 Runs, Sparking Nationwide Celebration
In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting
play icon5:6
In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting
play icon2:3
"Kerala government is responsible for multiple explosions," Claims Union Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharX
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
play icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
qatar death penalty,death penalty in qatar,qatar death penalty news,Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty Updates,qatar indian navy officers death,8 indian navy officers arrested in qatar,qatar vs india,Indians in Qatar,indian navy officers captured in qatar,indian navy officers detained in qatar,former indian navy officers arrested in qatar,qatar indian navy officers hindi,qatar news today,qatar me indian ko fansi,qatar death punishment,qatar news today hindi,