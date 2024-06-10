videoDetails

S Jaishankar meets Maldives President Muizzu in Delhi

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

PM Modi Cabinet Meeting: Swearing-in ceremony of Modi Government 3.0 was completed at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time. 71 ministers also took oath with him. At the same time, this time also, under the 'Neighborhood First' policy, the heads of states of India's neighboring countries were invited to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Heads of states of all neighboring countries except Pakistan, China and Afghanistan were invited. President Mohammad Muizzu from Maldives came to witness this historic moment. Muizzu met Jaishankar.