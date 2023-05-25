NewsVideos
videoDetails

S Jaishankar praises Prime Minister Modi, says, 'He is a world guru'

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after visiting three countries. On PM Modi's return home, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar praised PM Modi fiercely and said, 'PM Modi is Vishwaguru'.

All Videos

CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
5:53
CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
2:7
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
1:50
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
1:30
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
7:31
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program

Trending Videos

5:53
CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
2:7
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
1:50
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
1:30
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
7:31
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
pm modi return to india,Modi,modi returns to india,s jaishankar on modi,s jaishankar on pm modi,s jaishankar on narendra modi,s jaishankar speech on pm modi,pm modi returns to india,pm modi returns india,pm modi return to delhi from australia,modi back to delhi,pm back to delhi,9 Years Of PM Modi,pm modi on australia,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech after australia visit,modi speech after australia visit,modi delhi speech today,modi returns to india speech,Zee,