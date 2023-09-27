trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667647
S Jaishankar retaliates on Canada's allegations during UNGA Speech

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Headlines Today: India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, during his address at UNGA, made a big statement while countering Canada's allegations and said, 'We will consider if Canada shares the evidence'
