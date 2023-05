videoDetails

S Jaishankar strict on Pakistan during SCO Summit, says, 'Now only PoK will be discussed'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

SCO summit was held for the second day in Goa on Friday. During this, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar spoke out to Pakistan and said, "Now only PoK will be talked about".