S Jaishankar visits London on the occassion of Diwali

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Festival of lights was celebrated with huge enthusiasm across India and abroad. India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar visited London on the occasion of Diwali where he offered prayers in Shri Swami Narayan Temple.
