S Jaishankar's full speech at UN General Assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is addressing the United Nations General Assembly amid the Canada-India dispute. Where he told the world how the world should reduce conflict amid the Canada tension.
रवींद्र जडेजा का ये कैच देखकर क्या बोल गए Commentator
play icon2:24
रवींद्र जडेजा का ये कैच देखकर क्या बोल गए Commentator
Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Alleges
play icon1:20
Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Alleges "Political Pressure" To Resolve Viral Video Controversy
Indian Olympic Association wrote a letter to OCA
play icon4:11
Indian Olympic Association wrote a letter to OCA
Former Canadian PM's aide gave a big statement on Justin Trudeau
play icon6:2
Former Canadian PM's aide gave a big statement on Justin Trudeau
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir
play icon3:33
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir

