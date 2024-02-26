trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725124
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sachin Pilot Criticizes Agnipath Scheme, Expresses Concerns For Armed Forces Future

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us
ongress leader Sachin Pilot voices opposition to the Agnipath Scheme, expressing concerns about the future of armed forces personnel retiring after four years of service. Pilot highlights issues such as the absence of pension and deductions from gratuity, emphasizing the need to value the dedication and hard work of India's armed forces. He mentions that the Congress party, led by national president Mallikarjun Kharge, has communicated its opposition to the President.

All Videos

Gyanvapi Case Update: Puja to continue in Vyas Ji Tehkhana
Play Icon12:04
Gyanvapi Case Update: Puja to continue in Vyas Ji Tehkhana
Who was Nafe Singh Rathee?
Play Icon07:19
Who was Nafe Singh Rathee?
Video: Nafe Rathee’s killers caught on CCTV
Play Icon05:06
Video: Nafe Rathee’s killers caught on CCTV
PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024, A Global Textile Event In Delhi
Play Icon00:22
PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024, A Global Textile Event In Delhi
More than 550 Railway Stations to be rejuvenated in India
Play Icon03:41
 More than 550 Railway Stations to be rejuvenated in India

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi Case Update: Puja to continue in Vyas Ji Tehkhana
play icon12:4
Gyanvapi Case Update: Puja to continue in Vyas Ji Tehkhana
Who was Nafe Singh Rathee?
play icon7:19
Who was Nafe Singh Rathee?
Video: Nafe Rathee’s killers caught on CCTV
play icon5:6
Video: Nafe Rathee’s killers caught on CCTV
PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024, A Global Textile Event In Delhi
play icon0:22
PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024, A Global Textile Event In Delhi
More than 550 Railway Stations to be rejuvenated in India
play icon3:41
More than 550 Railway Stations to be rejuvenated in India