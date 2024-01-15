trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709972
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sachin Tendulkar issues statement on Deepfake Video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Follow Us
A deepfake video of Sachin Tendulkar has surfaced on social media. Sachin has issued a statement on the same. Know what all he said in this report.

All Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon3:32
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
Play Icon1:0
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
Champat Rai's Press Confrence on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon11:50
Champat Rai's Press Confrence on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar meets after 90 Days
Play Icon1:10
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar meets after 90 Days
Big Action on Chinese Manjha Sellers
Play Icon3:39
Big Action on Chinese Manjha Sellers

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:32
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
play icon1:0
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
Champat Rai's Press Confrence on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon11:50
Champat Rai's Press Confrence on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar meets after 90 Days
play icon1:10
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar meets after 90 Days
Big Action on Chinese Manjha Sellers
play icon3:39
Big Action on Chinese Manjha Sellers
sachin tendulkar on deepfake video,Sachin tendulkar,sachin deepfake video,sara tendulkar deepfake video,sara tendulkar deepfake,Deepfake video,sara tendulkar deepfake viral video,sara tendulkar deepfake photo,Deepfake,sara tendulkar fake viral video,sara tendulkar deepfake video editing,Sachin tendulkar daughter,sara tendulkar deepfake post,sachin tendulkar deepfake video,sara tendulkar fake video,sachin tendulkar deepfake,sachin deldukar deepfake,Zee News,