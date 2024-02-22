trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723733
Sachin Tendulkar Jammu Kashmir Visit: Sachin Video Goes viral while batting in Kashmir

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar: Former great Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was seen batting on the road in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Sachin also hit the shot with the bat upside down. Sachin also took selfies with the local people.

