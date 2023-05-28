NewsVideos
Sacrifice of slave mentality! Now the best India will run according to Sanatan tradition

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Sengol has been handed over to PM Modi before the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Tamil saints have given Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chanting of mantras.

