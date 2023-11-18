trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689564
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sadhu gets angry on Mamata Banerjee 'Bhagva statement'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee on Bhagva: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has raised questions on Team India's saffron colored practice jersey. Sages and saints are enraged at this statement of Mamata Banerjee. Hindu religious leader said, if saffron is not worn in India then will it be worn in Pakistan?
Follow Us

All Videos

FIR In UP Against Firms 'Forging' Halal Certification
Play Icon2:15
FIR In UP Against Firms 'Forging' Halal Certification
Indian cricket fans arrive at Ahmedabad airport ahead of World Cup 2023 final
Play Icon15:14
Indian cricket fans arrive at Ahmedabad airport ahead of World Cup 2023 final
Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto in Telangana
Play Icon0:57
 Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto in Telangana
FIR filed against Halal Certification in UP
Play Icon3:44
FIR filed against Halal Certification in UP
World Cup 2023 Final: Centre saffronised jersey of Indian team, says Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon2:15
World Cup 2023 Final: Centre saffronised jersey of Indian team, says Mamata Banerjee

Trending Videos

FIR In UP Against Firms 'Forging' Halal Certification
play icon2:15
FIR In UP Against Firms 'Forging' Halal Certification
Indian cricket fans arrive at Ahmedabad airport ahead of World Cup 2023 final
play icon15:14
Indian cricket fans arrive at Ahmedabad airport ahead of World Cup 2023 final
Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto in Telangana
play icon0:57
Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto in Telangana
FIR filed against Halal Certification in UP
play icon3:44
FIR filed against Halal Certification in UP
World Cup 2023 Final: Centre saffronised jersey of Indian team, says Mamata Banerjee
play icon2:15
World Cup 2023 Final: Centre saffronised jersey of Indian team, says Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee,mamata banerjee on bhagva,mamata banerjee on india team bhagva jersey,mamata bhagva jersey controversy,bhagva jersey par kya boli mamta,mamata banerjee vs modi,Mamata Banerjee alleged BJP,mamata on bhagva,Indian cricket team jerseys,Team India jersey,sadhu-saint on mamata bayan,team india orange jersey,mamata on bjp,Team India new jersey,world cup final 2023,Top news,Trending,Latest News,Hindi News,mamata saffron color,CM Banerjee,Pakistan,