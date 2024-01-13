trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709275
Sadhus Attacked in Bengal BJP slams Mamata govt calls it anti sanatan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
On the assault on saints in Purulia, West Bengal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Bansal has said that this act was done by TMC goons. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Mamata Didi is upset with the construction of the temple. BJP leader Amit Malviya has released a video regarding the attack on sadhus in Purulia. He has described this incident as Palghar like incident.

