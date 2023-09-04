trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657844
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sadhvi Shivani Durga's response to Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Yesterday BJP attacked India Alliance. ..and had asked that what Udhayanidhi Stalin thinks...does the India Alliance also think that Sanatan should be destroyed?...Stalin said the word 'annihilation', BJP interpreted it as 'genocide'. ..BJP intensified its attacks today. ..From Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan to many of its big leaders spoke.
Follow Us

All Videos

'Mahasangrama' on reservation in Maharashtra! MNS chief Raj Thackeray reached among the protesters
play icon5:42
'Mahasangrama' on reservation in Maharashtra! MNS chief Raj Thackeray reached among the protesters
Dhirendra Shastri's reply to Udhayanidhi Stalin!
play icon7:16
Dhirendra Shastri's reply to Udhayanidhi Stalin!
Rajnath Singh gave a befitting reply to Congress!
play icon3:8
Rajnath Singh gave a befitting reply to Congress!
Why is Sanatan Dharma being insulted? Dharmendra Pradhan told
play icon8:17
Why is Sanatan Dharma being insulted? Dharmendra Pradhan told
After Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kharge's son Priyank's big statement on Sanatan
play icon2:54
After Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kharge's son Priyank's big statement on Sanatan

Trending Videos

'Mahasangrama' on reservation in Maharashtra! MNS chief Raj Thackeray reached among the protesters
play icon5:42
'Mahasangrama' on reservation in Maharashtra! MNS chief Raj Thackeray reached among the protesters
Dhirendra Shastri's reply to Udhayanidhi Stalin!
play icon7:16
Dhirendra Shastri's reply to Udhayanidhi Stalin!
Rajnath Singh gave a befitting reply to Congress!
play icon3:8
Rajnath Singh gave a befitting reply to Congress!
Why is Sanatan Dharma being insulted? Dharmendra Pradhan told
play icon8:17
Why is Sanatan Dharma being insulted? Dharmendra Pradhan told
After Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kharge's son Priyank's big statement on Sanatan
play icon2:54
After Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kharge's son Priyank's big statement on Sanatan
Taal thok ke,Udhayanidhi Stalin,udhayanidhi stalin speech latest,udhayanidhi stalin on hinduism,Udhayanidhi,udhayanidhi stalin interview,udhayanidhi stalin songs,udhayanidhi stalin new movie,udhayanidhi stalin telugu news,udhayanidhi stalin son controversy,udhayanidhi stalin news,udhayanidhi stalin malayalam,udhayanidhi stalin movies,udhayanidhi stalin tamil,udhayanidhi speech,