Sahil's video came just before the murder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Watch Exclusive Video of Sahil meeting his friend ahead of committing Sakshi's Murder in Delhi's Shahabad.

Mohd Sahil tricked by wearing 'Kalava'...murdered innocent 'witness'. Giriraj Singh on Sakshi
1:17
Mohd Sahil tricked by wearing 'Kalava'...murdered innocent 'witness'. Giriraj Singh on Sakshi
Sakshi Murder Update: Mohammad Sahil should be hanged within 6 months - Swati Maliwal
1:50
Sakshi Murder Update: Mohammad Sahil should be hanged within 6 months - Swati Maliwal
“PM Modi got emotional…” says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on brutal murder of minor girl
2:24
“PM Modi got emotional…” says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on brutal murder of minor girl
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
1:4
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
2:24
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations

