Saint Paramhans reached Akhilesh's house!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Swami Prasad Maurya on Hindu: A statement by Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has created a ruckus. He said that Hinduism is a hoax. Sadhus reached Saint Akhilesh's house to complain about Maurya's statement given by Swami Prasad Maurya.
