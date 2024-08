videoDetails

Saints wearing Saffron Colored Clothes to be attacked next?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Hindus Attacked in Bangladesh Dhaka: Hindus have been attacked in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka..Fundamentalists attacked and vandalized the houses of Hindus in Miranjali Colony of Dhaka. The mob pelted stones at the houses of Hindus. Along with houses, temples have also been targeted, temples have been vandalized. Meanwhile, now the saints wearing saffron are afraid that they may be targeted.