Sakshi Malik Breaking: Babita's response to Sakshi Malik's video

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Sakshi Malik Breaking: BJP leader Babita's reply has come on Sakshi Malik's video- Babita Phogat said that I was never in favor of the movement, I do not have my signature on the paper. At the same time, he said that Sakshi Malik has become a puppet of the Congress. In the video released with her husband, Sakshi had alleged that BJP leader Babita Phogat and Tirtha Rana, the district president of BJP in Sonepat, had called for this movement.

