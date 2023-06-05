NewsVideos
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Leaving the strike of the wrestlers, she has returned to her job in the railways. While Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, Sakshi Malik has also started preparing for the Inter Divisional Championship.

