Salman Khan Firing Update: Bishnoi community to file a case against Salman Khan

|Updated: May 08, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Salman Khan Firing Update: People of Bishnoi community will file a case against Salman Khan. Bishnoi community will file a case regarding the death of Anuj Thapan. Anuj Thapan's mother is continuously raising questions. He has demanded an investigation.

Poonch Terror Attack Update: Photos of Poonch Attack Terrorists surface
Noida Viral Video: Boy Killed After Kidnapping; Body Found In Canal
Sam Pitroda makes controversial remark on Indians
Wife Ties Husband, Burns His Body With Cigarette; Chilling Video Goes Viral
Shakib Al Hasan Threatens Fan Who Insisted For A Selfie - Video Goes Viral
