trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634751
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Salute Indian Democracy, Constitution, Philosophy And Tradition" Secretary General Of Muslim World League Praises India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Secretary General of Muslim World League Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on July 12, while addressing the Dialogue for Harmony among religions in the National Capital heaped praise on the “friendly” nation India and said that he wants to salute Indian democracy from the bottom of his heart.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Success Of Chandrayaan Will Make A Very Big Impact Internationally
play icon2:6
“Success Of Chandrayaan Will Make A Very Big Impact Internationally" Chandrayaan-1 Project Director On India’s 3rd Lunar Mission
“India And Indonesia Both Struggled For Freedom Around The Same Time...
play icon2:24
“India And Indonesia Both Struggled For Freedom Around The Same Time..." EAM S Jaishankar
PM Modi leaves for France, wakes up China-Pakistan!
play icon1:16
PM Modi leaves for France, wakes up China-Pakistan!
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus
play icon3:0
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon6:4
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Success Of Chandrayaan Will Make A Very Big Impact Internationally
play icon2:6
“Success Of Chandrayaan Will Make A Very Big Impact Internationally" Chandrayaan-1 Project Director On India’s 3rd Lunar Mission
“India And Indonesia Both Struggled For Freedom Around The Same Time...
play icon2:24
“India And Indonesia Both Struggled For Freedom Around The Same Time..." EAM S Jaishankar
PM Modi leaves for France, wakes up China-Pakistan!
play icon1:16
PM Modi leaves for France, wakes up China-Pakistan!
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus
play icon3:0
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon6:4
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign