trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648722
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Saluting the tricolor... Maulana Tughlaq's order, the community is troubled by singing the national anthem!

|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
A huge controversy erupted over an audio clip of a Maulana in Porbandar, Gujarat. In this audio, Maulana was heard saying that if the national anthem is sung, the community will be insulted. This audio clip is being told of January, however, just before August 15, it became increasingly viral. Zee News does not verify this audio.

All Videos

August of independence, the enthusiasm in the country is tremendous...Bike rally of BJP leaders
play icon7:21
August of independence, the enthusiasm in the country is tremendous...Bike rally of BJP leaders
Don't show red eye! China-Pakistan will be attacked in just 21 minutes
play icon21:49
Don't show red eye! China-Pakistan will be attacked in just 21 minutes
Deshhit: Heron drone will guard from the sky! Both the enemies of India will tremble
play icon12:45
Deshhit: Heron drone will guard from the sky! Both the enemies of India will tremble
Taal Thok Ke: Will the 'Mahapanchayat' solve peace on Nuh violence?
play icon50:49
Taal Thok Ke: Will the 'Mahapanchayat' solve peace on Nuh violence?
Jihadi conspiracy of poisonous Maulana...Audio went viral..3 Muslim youths consumed poison
play icon5:13
Jihadi conspiracy of poisonous Maulana...Audio went viral..3 Muslim youths consumed poison

Trending Videos

August of independence, the enthusiasm in the country is tremendous...Bike rally of BJP leaders
play icon7:21
August of independence, the enthusiasm in the country is tremendous...Bike rally of BJP leaders
Don't show red eye! China-Pakistan will be attacked in just 21 minutes
play icon21:49
Don't show red eye! China-Pakistan will be attacked in just 21 minutes
Deshhit: Heron drone will guard from the sky! Both the enemies of India will tremble
play icon12:45
Deshhit: Heron drone will guard from the sky! Both the enemies of India will tremble
Taal Thok Ke: Will the 'Mahapanchayat' solve peace on Nuh violence?
play icon50:49
Taal Thok Ke: Will the 'Mahapanchayat' solve peace on Nuh violence?
Jihadi conspiracy of poisonous Maulana...Audio went viral..3 Muslim youths consumed poison
play icon5:13
Jihadi conspiracy of poisonous Maulana...Audio went viral..3 Muslim youths consumed poison
gujarat maulana on tiranga,maulana on tiranga,gujarat maulana on tiranga news,maulana on tiranga news,maulana statement on tiranga,controversial statement of maulana on tiranga,maulana on rashtragan,gujarat maulana statement on tiranaga,Gujarat,maulana on flag hoisting,gujarat maulana on tiranga news live :,controversial statement of maulana,gujrat maulana viral audio,Tiranga Yatra,gujrat maulana fatwa,tiranga news,Tiranga,Har Ghar Tiranga,Gujarat News,