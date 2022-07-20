NewsVideos

Sam Kerr becomes the first female football player to feature on FIFA global cover | Zee English News

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr became the first female player to feature on the global cover of EA Sports' FIFA when the franchise launched FIFA 23. Along with Sam the cover also features France’s Kylian Mbappe.

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Chelsea forward Sam Kerr became the first female player to feature on the global cover of EA Sports' FIFA when the franchise launched FIFA 23. Along with Sam the cover also features France’s Kylian Mbappe.

All Videos

Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter Encounter : Encounter of Moosewala's killer!
23:29
Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter Encounter : Encounter of Moosewala's killer!
Constable crushed in Gujarat's Anand
5:41
Constable crushed in Gujarat's Anand
Resignation of Minister Dinesh Khatik - Sources
18:13
Resignation of Minister Dinesh Khatik - Sources
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Next hearing on Shiv Sena case on August 1
6:52
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Next hearing on Shiv Sena case on August 1
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as the new President of Sri Lanka
4:29
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as the new President of Sri Lanka

Trending Videos

23:29
Sidhu Moose Wala Shooter Encounter : Encounter of Moosewala's killer!
5:41
Constable crushed in Gujarat's Anand
18:13
Resignation of Minister Dinesh Khatik - Sources
6:52
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Next hearing on Shiv Sena case on August 1
4:29
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as the new President of Sri Lanka