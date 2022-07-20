Sam Kerr becomes the first female football player to feature on FIFA global cover | Zee English News

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr became the first female player to feature on the global cover of EA Sports' FIFA when the franchise launched FIFA 23. Along with Sam the cover also features France’s Kylian Mbappe.

