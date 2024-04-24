Advertisement
Sam Pitroda on Inheritance Tax in India: 'Real mentality of Congress came to fore...',says Amit Shah

Apr 24, 2024
Sam Pitroda on Inheritance Tax in India: Amit Shah has targeted Sam Pitroda's statement. In fact Indian Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda has advocated inheritance tax. He has said that there is inheritance tax in America. If someone has assets worth $100 million and when he dies he can transfer only 45 percent to his children. 55 percent is grabbed by the government. This is an interesting law. Congress has distanced itself from this statement.

