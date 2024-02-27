trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725434
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Samajwadi Party faces rebellion during Rajya Sabha Election voting in Uttar Pradesh

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Before the Lok Sabha elections, there is a big election riot today regarding the Rajya Sabha elections. Amidst the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, 7 Samajwadi Party MLAs have so far met CM Yogi Adityanath.

All Videos

UP Rajya Sabha Election: Those looking for profit will leave, says Akhilesh
Play Icon08:04
UP Rajya Sabha Election: Those looking for profit will leave, says Akhilesh
Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi Shot Dead by Husband In Phalodi, Rajasthan
Play Icon00:27
 Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi Shot Dead by Husband In Phalodi, Rajasthan
Kamal Nath Addresses Rumors of BJP Switch: Challenges Media to Verify Claims
Play Icon00:22
Kamal Nath Addresses Rumors of BJP Switch: Challenges Media to Verify Claims
PM Modi And Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre In Thiruvananthapuram
Play Icon00:31
PM Modi And Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre In Thiruvananthapuram
Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Jute Mill In Kadapara: 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene
Play Icon00:37
Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Jute Mill In Kadapara: 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene

Trending Videos

UP Rajya Sabha Election: Those looking for profit will leave, says Akhilesh
play icon8:4
UP Rajya Sabha Election: Those looking for profit will leave, says Akhilesh
Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi Shot Dead by Husband In Phalodi, Rajasthan
play icon0:27
Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi Shot Dead by Husband In Phalodi, Rajasthan
Kamal Nath Addresses Rumors of BJP Switch: Challenges Media to Verify Claims
play icon0:22
Kamal Nath Addresses Rumors of BJP Switch: Challenges Media to Verify Claims
PM Modi And Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre In Thiruvananthapuram
play icon0:31
PM Modi And Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre In Thiruvananthapuram
Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Jute Mill In Kadapara: 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene
play icon0:37
Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Jute Mill In Kadapara: 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene