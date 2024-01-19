trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711439
Samajwadi Party forms an alliance with RLD ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
As per latest reports, ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a new alliance has took place in Uttar Pradesh. Actually, Samajwadi Party has formed an alliance with RLD. Know in this report what is the significance of this alliance.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Idol Ram Lala's Exclusive Murti in Ram Temple
Play Icon7:29
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Idol Ram Lala's Exclusive Murti in Ram Temple
Cancel Your Maldives Trip ASAP, Get a Free Tasty Meal Of 'Chole Bhature'
Play Icon0:36
Cancel Your Maldives Trip ASAP, Get a Free Tasty Meal Of 'Chole Bhature'
PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-Art BIETC Campus in Bengaluru
Play Icon4:27
PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-Art BIETC Campus in Bengaluru
Adventure Activities Drills by SWAT Commandos at DPA Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
Play Icon1:30
Adventure Activities Drills by SWAT Commandos at DPA Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi
Play Icon0:53
Indian Police Force Team Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra Conclude Web-Series Promotions in Delhi

