trendingVideos
english
2780785
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/samajwadi-party-leader-amarnath-maurya-video-goes-viral-2780785.html
News
Videos
videoDetails
Samajwadi Party leader Amarnath Maurya video goes viral
Sonam
|
Updated:
Aug 21, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Follow Us
In Prayagraj, UP, a video of Samajwadi Party leader Amarnath Maurya running away from the Municipal Corporation team with a rifle has surfaced.
