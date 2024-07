videoDetails

Samajwadi Party makes huge plan on UP Vidhan Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Phoolpur UP Chunav 2024 Update: Samajwadi Party is busy preparing for Phulpur Assembly by-election. Samajwadi Party will divide the area among 43 departments. Instructions have been given to make preparations at the booth level. Along with this, former MPs were also asked to prepare.