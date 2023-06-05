NewsVideos
'Samajwadi Party used to feed Biryani to 'Mukhtar'... Ansari will be eliminated from UP

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Awadhesh Rai was produced in the court today in the murder case. Mukhtar Ansari was convicted during the trial. After which UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has accused the SP of feeding biryani to Mukhtar Ansari.

Badhir News: Mukhtar Ansari found guilty in Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand case
6:21
Badhir News: Mukhtar Ansari found guilty in Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand case
Odisha Train Accident Update: 'Fault' in the signal caused the train accident?
12:56
Odisha Train Accident Update: 'Fault' in the signal caused the train accident?
Odisha Train Accident: Both drivers of Coromandel Express alive!
1:58
Odisha Train Accident: Both drivers of Coromandel Express alive!
Pakistan's former army chief insulted in Paris
2:22
Pakistan's former army chief insulted in Paris
Former railway minister told Zee News how Balasore train accident happened
1:45
Former railway minister told Zee News how Balasore train accident happened

