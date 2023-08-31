trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655931
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
INDIA Alliance Meeting in Mumbai: In 2024, BJP-led alliance formed to compete with NDA I.N.D.I.A. The agenda of the alliance seems to be clear. Regarding this, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted the opposition and said that this is an alliance of compulsion and not of strength.
