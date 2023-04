videoDetails

Sambit Patra attacks Rahul Gandhi as he leaves for Surat to file appeal in defamation case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

In 2019 defamation case, former MP Rahul Gandhi will appeal against 2 year sentence in Surat court by filing a petition. Countering this, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra made a big statement and asked, 'Why the hue and cry in the name of appeal?'