Sambit Patra attacks TMC over Bengal Violence

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Sambit Patra On Bengal Violence: Several cases of violence came to the fore during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. A situation of tension prevailed not only during polling but also during vote counting. Regarding this, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra made a big attack on TMC and said, 'Never seen or heard such violence'
