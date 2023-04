videoDetails

Sambit Patra makes huge remark over Surat Court's decision on Rahul Gandhi in 2019 Defamation Case

| Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not got relief from the Surat court in the Modi surname case. Rahul's application in the 2019 defamation case has been rejected. In this connection, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference and said that 'the ego of the Gandhi family is broken'.