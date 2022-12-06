Samsung Galaxy A14 5G’s battery capacity confirmed after passing through FCC

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Samsung’s upcoming smartphone Galaxy A14 5G though still unannounced phone has passed through the FCC as well confirming its battery capacity in the process. As per reports, the A14 5G will rock a large 5,000 mAh pack. It will look very similar to its predecessor with a water drop notch on its LCD, triple rear camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint/power button combo. As per report, it is also said that the Galaxy A14 5G will have a 6.8-inch. It’s said to rock a 50MP primary camera on the back and a 13MP front cam. Meanwhile, Samsung has been rolling out their Android 13-based One UI 5 update for their smartphones.