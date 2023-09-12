trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661325
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Samudrayaan: India's First Manned Deep-sea Probe To Travel 6 Km Under Water

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
After leaving a mark in space with its successful lunar and solar missions. India is all set to take a big dive into the deep sea. India is working on its ambitious submersible Samudrayaan. The ocean craft Samudrayaan is being developed by the NIOT, Chennai.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asia Cup is just a glimpse...World Cup is yet to come
play icon6:36
Asia Cup is just a glimpse...World Cup is yet to come
Breaking News: Big update before India-Sri Lanka match
play icon0:22
Breaking News: Big update before India-Sri Lanka match
Why does President Putin want to meet the dictator?
play icon4:10
Why does President Putin want to meet the dictator?
Sri Lankan girls danced on India's victory, Pakistan was embarrassed
play icon1:4
Sri Lankan girls danced on India's victory, Pakistan was embarrassed
Will not be able to stop laughing at the words of Pakistanis after the defeat
play icon2:50
Will not be able to stop laughing at the words of Pakistanis after the defeat

Trending Videos

Asia Cup is just a glimpse...World Cup is yet to come
play icon6:36
Asia Cup is just a glimpse...World Cup is yet to come
Breaking News: Big update before India-Sri Lanka match
play icon0:22
Breaking News: Big update before India-Sri Lanka match
Why does President Putin want to meet the dictator?
play icon4:10
Why does President Putin want to meet the dictator?
Sri Lankan girls danced on India's victory, Pakistan was embarrassed
play icon1:4
Sri Lankan girls danced on India's victory, Pakistan was embarrassed
Will not be able to stop laughing at the words of Pakistanis after the defeat
play icon2:50
Will not be able to stop laughing at the words of Pakistanis after the defeat