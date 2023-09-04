trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657905
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
Yesterday BJP attacked India Alliance. ..and had asked that what Udhayanidhi Stalin thinks...does the India Alliance also think that Sanatan should be destroyed?...Stalin said the word 'annihilation', BJP interpreted it as 'genocide'. ..BJP intensified its attacks today. ..From Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan to many of its big leaders spoke.
