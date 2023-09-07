trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659156
Sanatan Dharma Row: The fight of 2024 came on 'Sanatan' Dharma!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin had given controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma and said that Sanatan Dharma is like dengue and malaria, it should be eliminated. Even after entering politics, Udhayanidhi Stalin is not desisting from making absurd statements. Union Minister Smriti Irani made a big statement and said, 'Nobody can challenge Sanatan'
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's statement - India is now being pitted against India
play icon0:58
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's statement - India is now being pitted against India
Lalu's special leader got stuck in his own statement on Sanatan controversy
play icon6:2
Lalu's special leader got stuck in his own statement on Sanatan controversy
Entire Delhi illuminated due to G20 Summit, decorated with lights
play icon6:19
Entire Delhi illuminated due to G20 Summit, decorated with lights
ISRO's Aditya L-1 Shares Selfie, Captures Amazing Visuals Of Moon And Earth
play icon2:38
ISRO's Aditya L-1 Shares Selfie, Captures Amazing Visuals Of Moon And Earth
Another Pakistani Flag With Green Balloons Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur
play icon0:58
Another Pakistani Flag With Green Balloons Found In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur

