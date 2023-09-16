trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663202
Sanatan is soft...that's why the target is hard? Who will get how many votes in 2024?

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Be it Bihar Government's Education Minister Chandrashekhar, DMK's Stalin or Swami Prasad Maurya, the statements of all these leaders are being considered anti-Sanatan. Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma to dengue mosquito, while Chandrashekhar of Bihar described it as potassium cyanide in Ramcharitmanas.
