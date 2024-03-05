trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727698
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sandeshkhali Case: CBI To Take Shahjahan Into Custody

Sonam|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Shahjahan Sheikh: CBI team reached to take Shahjahan Sheikh. Calcutta High Court had given the order. Mamata government has received a big blow from the High Court in the Sandeshkhali case. After this Mamta government decided to go to the Supreme Court. Kolkata High Court ordered CBI investigation in Sandeshkhali case and 3 cases of Bangaon police station.

All Videos

UP Cabinet Expansion: Om Prakash Rajbhar, 3 Others Take Oath As Ministers
Play Icon05:45
UP Cabinet Expansion: Om Prakash Rajbhar, 3 Others Take Oath As Ministers
Bengal government moved Supreme Court on Shahjahan Sheikh
Play Icon01:11
Bengal government moved Supreme Court on Shahjahan Sheikh
Rahul Gandhi visited Baba Mahakal in Ujjain
Play Icon01:22
Rahul Gandhi visited Baba Mahakal in Ujjain
Gurugram Restaurant Manager Arrested: Faces Charges Following Poisan Mouth Freshener Incident
Play Icon01:51
Gurugram Restaurant Manager Arrested: Faces Charges Following Poisan Mouth Freshener Incident
India's First Underwater Metro Rail In Kolkata On March 6
Play Icon01:09
 India's First Underwater Metro Rail In Kolkata On March 6

Trending Videos

UP Cabinet Expansion: Om Prakash Rajbhar, 3 Others Take Oath As Ministers
play icon5:45
UP Cabinet Expansion: Om Prakash Rajbhar, 3 Others Take Oath As Ministers
Bengal government moved Supreme Court on Shahjahan Sheikh
play icon1:11
Bengal government moved Supreme Court on Shahjahan Sheikh
Rahul Gandhi visited Baba Mahakal in Ujjain
play icon1:22
Rahul Gandhi visited Baba Mahakal in Ujjain
Gurugram Restaurant Manager Arrested: Faces Charges Following Poisan Mouth Freshener Incident
play icon1:51
Gurugram Restaurant Manager Arrested: Faces Charges Following Poisan Mouth Freshener Incident
India's First Underwater Metro Rail In Kolkata On March 6
play icon1:9
India's First Underwater Metro Rail In Kolkata On March 6