Sandeshkhali: Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking probe into case

Sonam|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Sandeshkhali Violence: The Supreme Court has refused to hear the Sandeshkhali case. The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court against the petition of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee related to Sandeshkhali.

