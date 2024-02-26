trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725257
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: 'Court's decision is absolutely right...',says West Bengal Governer

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: Shahjahan Sheikh was made a party in the case which was initiated by the Kolkata High Court after taking cognizance of it. The court said, there is no stay on the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh and the hearing will be held again on March 4. The Governor of West Bengal gave a big statement on the court's decision.

