Sandeshkhali Visit: West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar Vows Action Against Lawbreakers

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
West Bengal's top cop, DGP Rajeev Kumar, has returned to Kolkata following a visit to Sandeshkhali. He assured the community that strict action would be taken against those who broke the law. Kumar is actively looking into the concerns raised by locals and called for everyone to cooperate with the police. He emphasized that anyone found guilty of breaking the law would face consequences.

