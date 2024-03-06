NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sandeshkhali Women To Attend PM Modi's Women's Rally In Barasat Today

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Today, women from Sandeshkhali are gearing up to participate in a women's rally in Barasat, West Bengal, addressed by Prime Minister Modi. One local resident expresses, "We are going to PM Modi to urge him to ensure that we can cast our vote, justice for atrocities against women, and peace."

All Videos

Underwater Metro: PM Modi Engages With School Students On India's First Underwater Journey In Kolkata
Play Icon00:35
Underwater Metro: PM Modi Engages With School Students On India's First Underwater Journey In Kolkata
Congress on Sandeshkhali Case: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's jibe at Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon09:16
Congress on Sandeshkhali Case: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's jibe at Mamata Banerjee
CM Pramod Sawant Graces 'Bhasha Puraskar' Ceremony In Panaji
Play Icon00:26
 CM Pramod Sawant Graces 'Bhasha Puraskar' Ceremony In Panaji
PM Modi Unveils Rs. 15,400 Crore Connectivity Boost In West Bengal
Play Icon00:37
PM Modi Unveils Rs. 15,400 Crore Connectivity Boost In West Bengal
A Raja Controversy: 'India has never been a nation', says DMK leader
Play Icon02:29
A Raja Controversy: 'India has never been a nation', says DMK leader

Trending Videos

Underwater Metro: PM Modi Engages With School Students On India's First Underwater Journey In Kolkata
play icon0:35
Underwater Metro: PM Modi Engages With School Students On India's First Underwater Journey In Kolkata
Congress on Sandeshkhali Case: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's jibe at Mamata Banerjee
play icon9:16
Congress on Sandeshkhali Case: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's jibe at Mamata Banerjee
CM Pramod Sawant Graces 'Bhasha Puraskar' Ceremony In Panaji
play icon0:26
CM Pramod Sawant Graces 'Bhasha Puraskar' Ceremony In Panaji
PM Modi Unveils Rs. 15,400 Crore Connectivity Boost In West Bengal
play icon0:37
PM Modi Unveils Rs. 15,400 Crore Connectivity Boost In West Bengal
A Raja Controversy: 'India has never been a nation', says DMK leader
play icon2:29
A Raja Controversy: 'India has never been a nation', says DMK leader